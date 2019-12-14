Gov. Baker signs new economic development bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker signed a new economic Development plan Friday.

The bill is being called “partnerships for growth,” and it’s purpose is to bring all Massachusetts communities together on job access and affordable housing.

The partnerships for growth plan focuses on four key areas:

Building vibrant communities

Supporting business competitiveness

Training a skilled workforce

Addressing the housing crisis

“For many, many years now housing production in the Commonwealth has failed to keep pace with the vitality or our economy, the needs of our citizens or the aspirations of our communities,” Mike Kennealy told 22News.

Governor Baker highlighted the rich manufacturing industry in western Massachusetts, and just how beneficial job training and voc-tech programs can be.

“And a lot of those vocational technical schools that have benefited from this program are in western Mass. and are part of the western Mass. economy out there and the kids who are coming out of those schools and the young adults who go back to get the training associated with some of these programs are walking into jobs where they’re making…a very fine living.” Governor Charlie Baker

Over the past 5 years, the Baker administration has worked with the private sector to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs. With this plan, they are hoping to increase opportunity and quality of life in the Commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns.

The Governor signed the bill Friday and it’s now headed to the legislature for consideration.