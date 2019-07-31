Gov. Baker signs new state budget for fiscal 2020

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker signed the state budget for fiscal 2020 on Wednesday.

A week after the house and senate sent it to the Governor’s desk, Gov. Baker officially signed the $43.3 billion spending plan into law.

Gov. Baker signed the fiscal 2020 budget with no line item vetos; a rare occurrence with a Republican governor and a legislature controlled by democrats.

The budget was delivered three weeks after the fiscal year started.

The conference committee that drafted the budget said it aimed to enhance public health and public safety in a fiscally responsible way by allocating:

$150 million for substance abuse treatment programs

$50 million for nursing home care

$90 million for regional transportation

$5 billion for local education aid

Not everyone agrees with the spending plan, activists are putting pressure on lawmakers who are preparing for their August recess to pass a more comprehensive education funding bill before the end of the week.

The budget doesn’t raise taxes, but it does increase state spending by more than 3 percent.