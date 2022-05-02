HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Inspector General released an almost 100 page report following their investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. The report shines a light on the shortcomings in leadership between 2016 and 2020. 22News questioned Governor Baker Monday on his role in the hiring practice.

According to the report, the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home that killed 76 veterans revealed just how mismanaged the facility actually was. The latest report found shortcomings from the top down.

It states that Governor Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders failed to follow proper practices when they appointed Bennet Walsh as superintendent. The report also found that complaints made by employees and senior management were not addressed.

“It’s certainly my hope that by the end of this legislative session, I’ll be able to sign legislation that cleans up a lot of that and makes absolutely clear what the chain of command is, so that the kind of breakdowns that were associated with what happened there never happen again,” said Governor Baker.

This is not the last report from the Inspector General’s office. They plan to release a separate report detailing financial abuses at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home, as well.