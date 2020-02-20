Gov. Baker speaks on Rep. David Nangle’s arrest

BOSTON (WWLP) – Representative David Nangle of Lowell was taken out of his home in handcuffs on Tuesday. He was charged in Federal Court in Boston where he pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen financial charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Nangle allegedly spent more than $70,000 in campaign funds on expensive meals, hotels, golf trips and flowers for his girlfriend. The FBI’s Boston office said they began investigating Nangle in 2017, but believe his fraudulent acts could date back as far as 2014.

Wednesday morning, Nangle wrote a letter to the House clerk’s office stepping down from his leadership role and his assignment on the ethics and rules committees, citing ‘recent, unfortunate events.’

When asked if Nangle should leave his position in the state legislature altogether Governor Baker called the charges ‘serious’ but said he still wants to see the full investigation.

“Well, Remember there is something called innocent until proved guilty here if he’s deemed to have committed these crimes then at that point yeah eh should definitely step down,” Baker said.

Nangle is also accused of filing fraudulent tax returns and using false information to acquire bank loans in order to hide his gambling debts. In a statement, House Speaker Robert Deleo called Rep. Nangle a friend, saying he was unaware of his gambling problems.

“Representative Nangle has been a friend and colleague for over 20 years. Never once during that time did I have an inkling that he had a gambling problem, much less a gambling problem as extensive as what has been reported today,” Speaker DeLeo wrote.

Nangle was released on bail on Tuesday with several conditions on his travel and a requirement that he does not gamble.