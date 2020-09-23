Gov. Baker stands behind decision on firing Walsh despite judge’s ruling

BOSTON (WWLP) – A scathing report about the leadership at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home led to the firing of Superintendent Bennett Walsh, but that decision has since been reversed.

A Hampden County Superior Court Judge found that the state didn’t have the authority to fire Walsh, but today Governor Baker stood by his termination decision, stating the report speaks for itself. Mark Perlstine was brought in by the state to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

His report found that Walsh was not equipped to handle the job, which prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to fire him. That decision changed on Tuesday but Baker is still holding out hope that the Board will remove Walsh permanently.

“There were serious mistakes made over the course of the months of March and April there or excuse me, February and March that they would act to remove Bennett Walsh permanently,” Baker said.

Right now, Walsh is not at the home, he’s still waiting on a final decision from the Board.

Val Liptak is still serving as the interim superintendent.