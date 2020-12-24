Gov. Baker, state legislature at odds over abortion expansion

At his Tuesday news briefing, Gov. Charlie Baker said it’s a “complicated issue” whether to allow visitors back into long-term care facilities. “Lot of psychological benefit in it, but big concerns about some of the issues associated with the virus.” (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS(

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s been a huge debate on Beacon Hill about expanding abortion access in the Commonwealth.

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker sent a bill back to the legislature because he didn’t agree with the bill’s language. Well, now both branches have voted and they disagree with the governor on this issue.

The House and Senate are working to re-enact legislation that would allow women ages 16 and up to get an abortion without parental consent. The legislature also voted to allow abortions after 24 weeks in certain deadly cases.

Both of those are measures that Gov. Baker has expressed opposition to.

“And I don’t think it’s a question just of making sure that pregnant persons have the right to access the healthcare they need, this is really a bigger question of what role does government play in healthcare,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

The House and Senate plan to send the bill back to Gov. Baker for his signature. Baker does have the ability to veto the bill, but the legislature says they’re ready to override the veto if he does.

Lawmakers have until January 5 to get the bill passed.