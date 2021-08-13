Gov. Baker still not ready to put a statewide mask mandate in place

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been less than three months since state leaders removed the mask mandate in Massachusetts, but a growing number of lawmakers are now pushing for it to come back.

COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state due to the delta variant but cities like Boston and cities like Pittsfield are combatting the spread of the virus in very different ways. When the coronavirus first hit Massachusetts state leaders and health professionals had very little information on how the virus actually spread.

To take immediate action a mask mandate was put in place and all Massachusetts communities had to abide by it. Now that more than 80 percent of adults in the Commonwealth are vaccinated state leaders don’t believe that an indoor mask mandate is necessary.

“The most important thing that we need to focus on is continuing to get people vaccinated,” Baker said on Thursday.

Some communities have decided to bring their mask mandates back – and Governor Baker believes they should if case counts spike, but at this point, he’s not considering a statewide indoor mask mandate. The question that’s on everyone’s mind here at the statehouse is whether students should have to wear masks when they return to the classroom.

Gov. Baker and members of the legislature still remain at odds over that issue.