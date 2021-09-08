Gov. Baker taps experienced attorney as Associate Justice of Probate and Family Court

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated an attorney with over 20 years of experience as Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court.

Nicholas Parseniois has nearly 23 years of legal experience and if confirmed by the Governor’s Council, will fill the seat vacated by Judge David Sacks.

“With more than 20 years of experience serving children and families in the Commonwealth, Attorney Parsenios has been well prepared to serve as an Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court,” said Gov. Baker. “I am pleased to submit this qualified candidate to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

The Probate and Family Court Department has jurisdiction over family-related and probate matters such as divorce, paternity, child support, custody, parenting time, adoption, termination of parental rights, abuse prevention, and wills, estates, trusts, guardianships, conservatorships, and changes of name.

The Probate and Family Court has over 40 judges.