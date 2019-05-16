Gov. Baker testifies on bill that would lower housing prices in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker hopes to incentivize contractors to build more housing units and, more importantly, offer residents more affordable housing options.

The Housing Choice initiative aims to add 135,000 new housing units by 2025, a majority of them will be affordable units.

The governor’s proposal offers a combination of incentives, technical assistance, and new capital grant funding.

“So point number one is to give communities the ability to build more production put some of the resources that the legislatures given us to work alongside some of the funds cities and towns have available to them now and if we need to do more on the affordable piece we can and will, but right now we can’t do anything and that’s a very bad place to be,” Gov. Baker said.

By working with communities across the state Gov. Baker hopes to reinvest in their downtown areas by doing away with some of the zoning requirements.

If gateway cities like Worcester, Springfield, and Pittsfield have the ability to build affordable senior housing, or low-income housing developments then their economy could look a lot different in 5 to 10 years.

The governor testified on the housing choice initiative this week, and he’s hoping members of the legislature will agree with his recommendations.



