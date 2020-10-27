Gov. Baker: The holidays have to look and feel a lot different this year

BOSTON (WWLP) – The holidays are coming up which has many of the state’s public health experts worried.

Governor Charlie Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders said the holidays have to look and feel a lot different this year. In order to prevent your vulnerable relatives from catching COVID-19, the Department of Public Health has issued guidance on how to stay safe.

They are asking Massachusetts residents to celebrate Thanksgiving with only the people in your household.

“The science on this one is pretty clear, gathering in groups indoors for an extended period of time with family and friends is likely the worst possible scenario for spreading the virus,” Gov. Baker said.

If you are still planning to host a large event with extended family, you could be fined by local officials for not following the state’s public health guidelines. Everyone is urged to wear a mask, even inside, minimize the time you are together and don’t share food or drinks.

As for college students, they are being asked to follow the state’s travel restrictions. This means if you are coming back from a ‘red zone’ you will need to quarantine and get tested.