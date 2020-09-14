Gov. Baker to address runners virtually after 2020 Boston Marathon

Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled his fiscal 2021 budget proposal on Wednesday, saying it will fully fund the first year of local school aid under the 2019 education reform law. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Monday was the last day runners had to finish the 2020 Boston Marathon.

This year’s race was held virtually, so runners didn’t have to follow the traditional marathon route – but they did have to follow the same rules. When the race was canceled back in March, the Boston Athletic Association launched a ‘Virtual Experience Mobile App’ which helped runners track their route.

The rules for this year’s marathon were simple, you must run 26.2 miles in one go, and you must log your route and submit it to the BAA. Runners had from September 5, until Monday to finish their route.

Typically at the end of the marathon runners are embraced by their friends and families, but due to the pandemic, things look a little different this year.

Many of the 2020 Boston marathon participants took to social media to celebrate their achievements. They will be hearing from Governor Charlie Baker on Monday night at the post-race virtual celebration.