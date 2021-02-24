Gov. Baker to answer questions on vaccine rollout during legislative oversight hearing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Thursday, state lawmakers will be questioning Governor Charlie Baker about issues with the vaccine rollout.

The oversight hearing will be taking place virtually and members of the COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee have a few questions that they’re hoping to get answered by Gov. Baker.

Members of the committee have been vocal about their issues with the governor’s vaccine rollout.

One in particular that they’re hoping to bring up has to do with the companion system, which they believe delayed vaccines from getting to residents who need it most.

Now, Baker has stood by his rollout plan including during his press conference today where he said the real issues all stem from the supply chain

“There’s actually an answer for people associated with this, there’s a vaccine. We don’t have enough of it, that creates enormous anxiety,” Baker said on Wednesday.

The governor said he’s been in contact with the legislature throughout the vaccine rollout but he looks forward to engaging in discussions with them about what’s next like the reopening of schools, the economy, and much more.

That oversight hearing is schedule to begin at 11 a.m.