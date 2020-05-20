Gov. Baker to help businesses find PPE for employees

BOSTON (WWLP) – Businesses across Massachusetts are preparing to slowly reopen and part of that includes getting PPE for employees.

In order to protect residents as they start to return to work the state is partnering with PPE distributors to get things like masks and gloves into the hands of people all across the Commonwealth.

Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker toured Symmons Industries in Braintree, a manufacturing facility that has been producing PPE since the start of this public health crisis.

In order to meet the mandatory Workplace Safety Standards rolled out last week, businesses across the state will have to purchase products like masks, gloves and face shields.

We’ve developed two resources for business owners that they can pursue, a guide to educate businesses about what supplies are needed to return to the workplace and a portal to connect manufacturers and distributors. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Companies all across Massachusetts have stepped up to produce personal protective equipment for frontline workers. The state is now asking them to continue their production and help the rest of the Commonwealth’s workforce return safely.

As a reminder from the governor, medical grade masks should be saved for first responders and hospital workers.