BOSTON, (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to give an update Tuesday on COVID-19 Testing throughout the state.

According to a statement sent to WWLP by the Governor’s office, he will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders for an announcement regarding COVID-19 testing.

The announcement will come at 9 a.m. in room 157 of the State House. WWLP will be live streaming the event and will provide updates as new details are released.