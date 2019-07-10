Gov. Baker to regulate ride-sharing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – After several deadly ride sharing incidents, the state is taking action to protect riders.

The Baker-Polito Administration wants more regulations for ride-sharing in Massachusetts.

During a news conference Wednesday, the governor announced his plan to protect your personal information that you share through apps like Uber and Lyft.

Newly filed legislation would make it a criminal offense for a driver to exploit the personal information of a rider to stalk, harass or defraud a rider.

“As the industry continues to grow and remain a popular mode of transportation the Commonwealth’s responsibility to ensure the safety of riders and our communities grows with it,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

While much of the governor’s proposal will focus on public safety, it will also look at ways to reduce congestion and carbon emissions by collecting data on both drivers and riders.

“This legislation would require additional data reporting that will really help cities and towns make educated infrastructure and logistical decisions about traffic patterns and mobility in their communities,” Katie Theoharides said.

The data will be handled by the Department of Public Utilities and will only show where riders were picked up and dropped off, not including any personal information.

Massachusetts has seen the number of ride-hailing trips soar from nearly $65 million in 2017 to $83 million in 2018.