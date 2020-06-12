Gov. Baker, U.S. HHS Secretary tour Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker toured Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston Friday to get a better sense of how hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients.

We know at the beginning of the pandemic much of the work that the Baker administration put in was done to prevent hospitals from being overcrowded. Well now that that’s been accomplished, the state is reassessing the resources that those facilities may need.

On a tour of the Center for Life Sciences, Baker was joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar. They looked at test kits, hospital gear, and lab equipment, all of which were key resources during this pandemic.

Now, when it comes to treating COVID-19 patients the Governor applauded the state’s healthcare system for their willingness to work together and provide resources to everyone who needed them.

“To basically break down a whole series of institutional relationships and to find a way to collaborate and work with one another to make sure that the right bed was available at the right time for the right person,” said Gov. Baker

Massachusetts has seen a 63 percent reduction in hospitalization rates since the middle of April. The focus of the Baker administration now is to help patients who have other conditions feel comfortable seeking care at hospitals again.