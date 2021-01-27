Gov. Baker unsure how many vaccine doses Springfield site will receive

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders are working to expand the number of vaccination sites in Massachusetts, and by the end of the week, they’re hoping to have more than 100 ready to go.

A mass vaccination site is set to open at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on Friday, but there is concern that the site might not receive enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Springfield site is just one of the Commonwealth’s five planned mass vaccination facilities.

Gov. Baker believes that those sites will have the capacity to vaccinate 76,000 people each week.

The problem that Massachusetts is running into, is that we don’t have enough vaccines from the federal government to hit that target.

22News questioned Gov. Baker on whether the Springfield site would be able to administer doses on its opening day this Friday, and he said it’s is in line to receive the vaccine but he’s not sure just how many doses will be delivered.

This is an issue that we’re seeing with sites across the state, people are trying to make appointments but many sites don’t have any available.

Baker believes this will improve as the federal government ships more doses.