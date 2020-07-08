Gov. Baker unveiled the Commonwealth’s EEE preparedness plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor on Tuesday outlined a plan to protect both residents and pets from the deadly mosquito-borne virus, and here are some of the specifics.

The state has increased surveillance testing on mosquitos, a measure they believe will help to track where the outbreak originated.

DPH has also launched an updated public awareness campaign, alerting residents to the dangers of EEE and where it is most commonly found.

“Most years there are very few cases of EEE in Massachusetts, but every few years there are outbreaks with a higher number of cases, which is what we saw last summer,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

In 2019 Massachusetts saw 12 human cases of EEE, six of those people died from the virus.

There were also nine cases found in domestic animals.

To prepare mosquito season you should drain any standing water in your house or yard and wear mosquito repellent when outside at dusk.