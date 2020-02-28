Gov. Baker unveils plan to help women and minority-owned businesses

BOSTON (WWLP) – When it comes to new building projects or just state contracts in general, there is often a lack of women and minority participation, well the governor’s newest proposal aims to change that.

The bill proposes an increase in the dollar amount required to subcontract and bid out specific components of a state project. The current requirements often discourage smaller minority or women-owned businesses from participating in public building projects due to the administrative burden and cost.

“This will expedite and simplify the process for smaller and minority-owned businesses who want to participate as subcontractors at the state and local level,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

The governor’s bill also provides minority and women-owned businesses access to public projects in areas where they historically have not been readily available.

Members of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus who represent communities like Dorchester, Springfield, and Holyoke helped the governor to draft this legislation, making sure it would directly benefit their constituents.

The legislature will get the chance to vote on this plan, and supporters say this is a great step in creating a more inclusive economy.