Gov. Baker unveils plans to vaccinate residents in congregate care settings

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced that congregate care settings will be the next place in the Commonwealth to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, group homes, treatment centers, and even prisons can begin requesting doses of the vaccine.

Gov. Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders said they’re moving right along with the vaccine distribution process. That means that many healthcare workers and first responders have received their doses, allowing the state to now focus on congregate care settings.

“These facilities are prioritized because they serve vulnerable populations in densely populated settings which means they’re at significant risk of contracting COVID-19,” Baker said on Wednesday.

Baker also announced that Phase 2 which, is expected to start in February, will now include low-income senior housing, both public and private.