Gov. Baker unveils program to help food-insecure families across MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – In metro Boston, the governor has the option of using things like the T and The Ride to deliver groceries to families in need but in western Massachusetts, that isn’t really an option so local food banks are forced to get creative.

Through the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, families can pick up their items at the food bank’s physical locations or they can follow the map of towns that a mobile food bank travels to.

The mobile food bank is a large truck carrying fresh and non-perishable groceries and visits community sites on a monthly basis.

“I know that the city of Boston and a number of partners around the state have discovered that there are places and spaces, and people that they need to be reaching out to and serving and we need to incorporate that moving forward,” Gov. Baker said.

Even though western Massachusetts doesn’t have the public transportation to support a food distribution program like the one in metro Boston, the baker administration has helped to bring the mobile food bank to nearly every county in the western part of the state.

To find a food bank or drop of site near you check here.