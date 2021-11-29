Gov. Baker urges all MA residents to get the booster shot once they’re eligible

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts state leaders are working to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

Governor Baker said in a radio interview Monday morning where he discussed the new variant, he said that the best way to prevent yourself and others getting sick is to get vaccinated if you have not, and if you are vaccinated, you should sign up for a booster shot appointment as soon as possible.

Over the last month, Massachusetts has seen a 70-percent increase in new COVID cases. On top of that, the average number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is up 36 percent.

Last year during the holidays, COVID cases spiked with the number of virus patients in hospitals jumping more than 135 percent an issue that Governor Baker is hoping to avoid now that a vaccine has been developed.

“It will probably take a few days to figure out what we don’t know, but again the best thing you can do is the stuff we’ve been preaching and practicing here in Massachusetts for a while,” Baker said during a radio interview with GBH.

On average Massachusetts is distributing about 55,000 vaccines a day. That includes booster doses, as well as first and second doses.

Gov. Baker hopes to bump those numbers up as more and more places sign on to distribute doses.

Right now there are open appointments if residents want to sign up for their booster shot.