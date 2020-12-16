Gov. Baker urges Massachusetts residents to stay home ahead of storm

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – State officials are preparing for the storm that’s headed our way, but the pandemic could have an impact on the snow removal process.

Normally there are crews of about two or three that go out in each plow truck, but that won’t be the case this year according to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.

So far the state is planning to deploy about 3,800 pieces of snow removal equipment. Crews will be asked to only have one person per vehicle, and they will not be allowed to gather in break rooms as they have in the past.

Secretary Pollack and Governor Baker said the state has a plan to clear the snow in two phases, which will be best executed if all Massachusetts residents stay home.

“Everybody knows our first responders and our hospitals have had their hands full for months, it would terrific if you could just stay off the roads and not make their lives any more complicated than in many respects they already are,” Baker said.

Crews are expected to start clearing state roads around 8 p.m. Wednesday and they will run well into Thursday morning. With more than 15,000 miles of road to clear, crews will certainly have their work cut out for them.

So, the best way to help with storm clean-up is to stay home, and if you plan to do snow removal of your own be nice, help your neighbors and help the fire department by clearing the hydrants near you.