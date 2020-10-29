Gov. Baker urges Massachusetts residents to vote against Question 2

BOSTON (WWLP) – A “yes” vote on Question 2 would approve a ranked Choice voting system where you can list candidates in the order that you like them in.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Polito have come out in opposition to ranked-choice voting because they believe it could delay results and increase the cost of elections. The governor has urged Massachusetts residents to vote “no” on Question 2 which has many people in the voting rights community upset.

“The Lt. Governor and I both said we are going to vote no on Ranked Choice, we think it’s very complicated,” Gov. Baker said.

“The governor’s opposition to Ranked Choice Voting is really disappointing, recent polling indicates that many voters in Massachusetts support Ranked Choice Voting,” Alex Psilakis told 22News.

Currently, Massachusetts uses a voting system where you only vote for one candidate. Ranked-choice voting would change that, allowing you to list candidates on the ballot in the order that you like them.

If passed, Massachusetts would be only the second state in the country to use ranked-choice. Maine first used ranked-choice in the 2018 elections.