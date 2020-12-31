Gov. Baker urges residents to stay home for New Year’s Eve

BOSTON (WWLP) – Despite multiple warnings from state leaders to stay home this holiday season, the Commonwealth has seen an uptick in cases and hospitalizations since Christmas.

Baker said he’s happy to see 2020 go, and as much as everyone wants to celebrate he’s hoping that people will do it the safe way, by staying home. To prevent people from gathering at bars and restaurants in the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Baker implemented a new set of restrictions.

Most businesses have had their capacity cut to 25 percent and indoor gatherings have been capped at 10 people as for outdoor events, those have been capped at 25 people.

“In many respects, the fastest spread is going to be ones that involve informal circumstances and situations where people do let their guard down, don’t wear a mask and just assume that there with their friends or their neighbors that they can’t catch it,” Baker said.

Baker acknowledged the sacrifices that he’s asked everyone to make over the last 10 months, including canceling birthdays, weddings, graduations, and even holidays.

But, he said now is not the time to let up, hope is on the horizon, but we all have to do our part to protect the healthcare system until we get there.