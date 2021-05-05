Gov. Baker wants feds to give states guidance on student vaccinations

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he has not made a decision regarding vaccine mandates for middle or high school students.

This is an issue that Gov. Baker said he wants the federal government to weigh in on because right now he’s not ready to mandate teen vaccinations.

COVID-19 can have very severe effects for older residents if they catch it, and even though children are less likely to die from the virus they can still catch it and transmit it to others.

Pfizer announced earlier this week that they are working on a vaccine for children and it could be ready as early as September.

State and federal leaders will now have to decide whether students will need to be vaccinated in order to attend public schools.

“The further and further down we go in terms of the age stuff, we’re going to be very interested in the guidance we get from them about what they think the most appropriate protocols are for vaccinating them,” Baker said.

Students will be required to get vaccinated in order to attend public universities in Massachusetts.