Gov. Baker wants more restrictions added to commercial driver’s licenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker wants to add more restrictions to commercial driver’s licenses. 

On Friday, the governor filed a bill to promote commercial driver safety, but that’s not the only proposed change to come from last month’s crash. 

After Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield allegedly caused a crash that killed seven motorcyclists while driving with a commercial license, the Massachusetts RMV reviewed the way they share and collect data from other states.  

According to RMV officials, Zhukovskyy’s commercial license should have been suspended after he was arrested and charged with OUI in Connecticut back in May.  

Through the governor’s bill, drivers would have to notify their employer and the RMV the day after they are found violating traffic laws in other states.  

The governor also hopes to raise the minimum requirements for someone to get a commercial license, making it harder for people who are known for having a bad driving history.   

Since that crash in New Hampshire last month, RMV has suspended more than 1,600 drivers’ licenses, and the governor hopes his bill will add the necessary regulations to prevent another deadly crash. 

