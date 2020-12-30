Gov. Baker weighing all options when it comes to vaccinating first responders

BOSTON (WWLP) – The vaccine rollout is officially underway in the Commonwealth with doses now being distributed to long-term care facilities across the state.

Governor Charlie Baker said that the state’s COVID command center will be meeting with frontline workers tomorrow to discuss the best way to distribute doses to those at risk, and he said as of right now, all options for distribution are on the table.

To distribute vaccines in healthcare settings, Massachusetts has partnered with CVS and Walgreens. So far, 50 vaccination clinics have been set up and they are on track to distribute more than 20,000 doses.

As we move into the next phase of the distribution process, which aims to vaccinate front line workers, Baker said the state is using every resource available.

“There is currently an infrastructure around vaccine distribution that involves pharmacies, out-patient clinics, hospitals, doctor’s offices, community health centers,” Baker said on Wednesday.

When pressed even further about potentially using testing sites as drive-up vaccination centers, Baker reiterated that all options are on the table.

He said the conversation with front line workers will be critical in understanding the best way to distribute the vaccine, and that information will be released in the next week or so.