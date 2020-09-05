Gov. Baker weighs in on 9 Boston police officers charged with overtime fraud

BOSTON (WWLP) – Nine Boston Police officers were arrested this week and charged with overtime fraud.

This overtime scandal is very similar to what happened with Troop E of the State Police. The officers allegedly logged overtime hours for shifts they either didn’t work or showed up late to.

Federal authorities found that three current and six retired officers falsified timesheets to make it look like they were working overtime when they really weren’t. According to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, the officers collected more than $200,000 over a three-year period.

When asked about the incident, and why it keeps happening in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said it’s only a select few who are tarnishing the reputation of the others.

“I think it’s a giant black eye once again by a small group of people for a much larger community that I believe tries to do the right thing every day,” Gov. Baker said.

On top of the investigation being done by the U.S. Attorney, Boston police commissioner William Gross has called for his own. This brings the total number of officers charged with overtime fraud in Massachusetts to 55.

Now, many people are hoping to see some structural changes happen to state and local police departments.