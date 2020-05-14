Gov. Baker weighs in on special elections as voting day approaches

Boston, MA – 5/11/20 – Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference on May 11 in the Gardner Auditorium of the State House over Massachusetts approach to re-opening the economy. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s so much uncertainty right now about how voting will take place in the Commonwealth and special elections are right around the corner.

For the first time, Governor Charlie Baker weighed in on this issue and he believes that the only way to safely conduct special elections next week is to do so through mail-in voting.

Right now, several communities across the state lack representation at the Statehouse one of those being the town of Westfield. Special elections to fill the vacancies are scheduled for next Tuesday, May 19, but the traditional style of voting at the polls might not be an option.

“I think there are two special elections on May 19, there are two more in June there would be no way to have those elections other than to have some sort of mail-in capacity for them,” said Baker.

Secretary of State William Galvin, has given residents in the communities of Plymouth and Westfield an option to receive a ballot by mail.

The mail-in ballots are due back at the city or town hall by the close of polls on election day. There is still a question about how the state primary on September 1st and the general election on November 3 will be conducted.

A hearing was held Thursday to discuss voting options, but a new voting system was not approved.