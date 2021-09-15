Gov. Baker welcomes back DCR rangers who helped with western wildfires

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday welcomed back more than a dozen DCR rangers who were helping extinguish the massive wildfires out west.

The governor was at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in the morning to personally thank the brave men and women that volunteered to fight fires in Montana and Northern Idaho. The group spent 22 days on the ground battling fires that stretched for thousands of miles. They trekked through rocky terrain to put out flames that fire engines couldn’t get to.

“Hand crews are so important in this whole picture of wildland fire, they’re the folks that actually put the fire out and bring these fires to 100 percent containment,” Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino told 22News.

Governor Baker welcomes back DCR workers that went to help fight fires out west #wwlp pic.twitter.com/f95fmCcwQK — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) September 15, 2021

Crew members wore bright yellow shirts that still had stains on them from ash and smoke as they told their stories to Gov. Baker. The governor thanked them for their bravery and hard work because their efforts alone saved thousands of acres of land.

The group that was at the Statehouse Wednesday has a special set of skills to extinguish these massive fires and they said they would suit up again if duty calls.