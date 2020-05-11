Gov. Baker will not re-open Massachusetts until there’s more days of positive trend

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities in western Massachusetts have started to see some progress in the fight against COVID-19

The governor said he is hoping to see a few more days of a sustained downward trend before opening things back up. But his views on re-opening businesses in western Massachusetts seem to differ from those of state lawmakers.

Right now, the governor is taking a statewide approach to re-opening the economy. But that fails to recognize when each part of the state experienced a ‘surge’ in COVID-19 cases. Western Massachusetts, for example, hit the peak of the surge in early April, before metro-Boston.

Lawmakers from the western part of the state are hoping the governor will consider opening up parts of their local economies first, but his response Monday made it clear that that wasn’t really an option.

“We’ve seen Berkshire County peak probably several weeks before the valley and even far before Boston,” said Baker. “Western Mass was one of the places that got hit incredibly hard right out of the gate, I think we’d like to see a few more days of the kind of positive trend.”

Right now, we are a week away from May 18, the day the economy is set to begin a gradual re-opening.

22News will follow up to see which businesses in western Massachusetts will be able to open on OR before that date.