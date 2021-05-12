Gov. Baker working with doctors on plan for teens to get vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – A major announcement out of the Statehouse Wednesday regarding vaccines for teens.

The CDC announced that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for teens, so Governor Charlie Baker hopes to begin administering doses as soon as Thursday, May 13.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include 12, 13, 14, and 15-year-olds. A CDC panel met Wednesday to discuss the vaccine expansion and they voted unanimously to approve the authorization.

“This group represents about 400 thousand individuals here in the Commonwealth and we’re working with our providers and our mass vaccination sites and others to put plans in place to vaccinated this group,” Baker said.

The governor also said he doesn’t believe that the addition of this group will slow down our vaccine timeline.

The Commonwealth is still on track to achieve herd immunity which is 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by early June.

Teens can begin pre-registering for vaccines appointment HERE.