Gov. Baker working with local communities to fix issues caused by climate change

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor is asking state legislators to approve funding to fix homes and help businesses that have been affected by climate change.

Members of the judiciary committee heard testimony from the governor and Environmental Affairs Secretary Katie Theoharides on a plan to provide funding to fix damage caused by natural disasters.

The governor’s proposal would provide coastal communities and towns in western Massachusetts with the resources needed to address the destructive forces of nature.

“We are also seeing projects around local economies like farming and how do farmers move into the next phase of production dealing with some of these climate changes challenges,” Secretary Theoharides said.

Part of the problem is that the state can’t fully prepare for all natural disasters, so the governor hopes to create a trust to fund future repairs.

“The flexible trust once you put it in place, stays in place, and so you can run projects that take a long period of time to actually see themselves to fruition,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Some of the problems that the governor’s plan hopes to address would include small bridges in need of replacement, proper drainage to prevent road flooding, and home improvements in coastal communities due to rising sea levels.

Currently, 249 communities have submitted requests to fix issues related to weather and erosion.

With this proposal, the governor hopes to begin funding those projects.