Gov. Baker works to streamline process to schedule vaccine appointments

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s vaccine website now includes an eligibility checker allowing residents to fill out a short questionnaire to determine when they can schedule an appointment.

On top of that, the state now gives residents the ability to search for a vaccine distribution site near them by using their zip code.

To help older residents who have trouble navigating the website the state is also working to set up a hotline where appointments can be scheduled over the phone.

“For people seeking appointments everybody should understand that it may take several weeks in some cases to schedule an appointment,” Gov. Charlie Baker said on Wednesday.

The governor added that the state is working through priority groups at the moment which includes healthcare workers, first responders, and those who live in congregate care settings.

He added that residents will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment once it’s their turn, it just may take a little bit longer.

The governor’s hoping that as the state receives more doses of the vaccine from the federal government, we will be able to offer more appointments.