Gov. Baker’s admin to hire more diverse employees within executive branch

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito are working to promote diversity and inclusion within their administration.

The governor is working with the state’s Black and Latino Caucus to hire more qualified diverse employees in the executive branch. He’s doing so through an executive order and a new data dashboard.

Currently, the executive branch employs roughly 43,000 people. Over the past five years, the number of diverse employees has increased by 14 percent.

The executive branch consists of the offices of energy and environmental affairs, health and human services, public safety and the department of transportation, to name a few.

According to chair of Black and Latino Caucus and Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, this is a powerful move on the governor’s part.

Gonzalez wrote in a statement, “We thank the governor for his efforts to work with the Caucus to identify ways we can increase diversity within our State and government.”

The state will be releasing data on a quarterly basis to determine just how effective these measures are.