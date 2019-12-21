Gov. Baker’s affordable housing bill advances on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Back in 2017 the governor filed the housing choice bill, and on Friday that bill is one step closer to passing.

The governor’s proposal aims to change certain local zoning requirements to make it easier for affordable housing units to be built. This week the Housing Committee voted 16 to 1 to pass the bill and report it out favorably

One project, in particular, that would benefit from the passage of this bill is Mason Square in Springfield where 60 new affordable housing units could be added to the property.

“What we heard repeatedly was that housing is a concern in all parts of our Commonwealth whether in the Berkshires or on the islands and in rural, urban, and suburban areas,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

These efforts are part of a larger economic development plan.

The governor and Lt. governor said they look forward to working with the legislature to provide both good-paying jobs and affordable living space for all Massachusetts residents.

A large focus of this plan will be gateway cities, like Springfield, Pittsfield, and Holyoke.