Gov. Baker’s executive order clarifies which businesses allowed to reopen during Phase 2

BOSTON (WWLP) – We know that restaurants and lodging establishments will be allowed to open up again in Phase 2.
But new information released from the Governor on Monday shows that summer camps and child care centers will be added to the list if they can meet certain criteria.
According to Governor Baker’s executive order, restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor dining only at the start of phase 2.
- In order to open, restaurants must space their tables 6 feet apart, and parties will be limited to six people.
- As for hygiene protocols, utensils and menus will be kept clean through single use or with strict sanitation guidelines.
“Re-opening certain businesses also requires our state to consider how to ramp up other critical services to support our workers and their families.”Gov. Baker
On Monday, our administration will release guidance for childcare, recreational summer camps and youth programs.
Hotels were also included in the Governor’s executive order. Lodging establishments must clean and fully disinfect rooms after each use.
The governor said he will be looking at public health data from this week in order to make a decision on when phase 2 will start. He said that decision will be announced on June 6.