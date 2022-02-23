BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s only been one day since Governor Baker filed his tax relief plan but the bill is already receiving pushback from lawmakers.

Any time a bill is passed on Beacon Hill, it’s really a collaborative process. And that will certainly be the case with the Governor’s tax plan, especially the section on capitol gains taxes.

Governor Baker appeared before the Revenue committee on Tuesday to push for the passage of his 700 million dollar tax relief package.

The bill aims to increase tax credits for seniors and child care as well as the deduction for rent payments.

It would also raise the income level at which Massachusetts residents are required to file taxes.

Lawmakers took issue with the section that would cut the tax rate on short-term capital gains from its current 12 percent to 5 percent.

“Some of the short term capitol gains that are going to go to our wealthiest at a moment when our stock market is breaking records and we’re still trying to make sure we have an equitable recovery,” said Senator Adam Hinds.

State legislators aren’t the only ones taking issue with the Governor’s plan, the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center said that almost two-thirds of Baker’s proposed estate tax break would go to the Commonwealth’s wealthiest residents.

Now most of the feedback on this bill has been that these tax breaks are long overdue. Lawmakers plan to work with the Baker Administration to make sure the breaks are given to residents that need it most.