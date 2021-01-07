Gov. Charlie Baker: Breach of US Capitol by Trump supporters a dark moment for our country

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is reacting to the violence we saw in our nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.

He used words like appalling and disgraceful to describe the violent breach of the Capitol building. He’s hoping that Washington lawmakers will do whatever they can to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Baker, a longtime Republican, has been vocal about his issues with President Trump and Wednesday was no different. He said the violence we saw in Washington was the result of months of President Trump touting baseless claims about a stolen election.

The governor said, “The whole thing makes me sick, yesterday’s riot was a dark moment for our country made even more depressing by the President’s role leading up to it and his wholly inadequate response to the violence.”

Baker also condemned republicans in Congress who sought to change the outcome of the election. A move he called unconstitutional and unamerican.

Baker did not, however, say he supported the use of the 25th Amendment which would remove the president from office. He simply stated that he wishes Trump would ‘step down’ or ‘step aside’ so that a peaceful transition of power can happen.