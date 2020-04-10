1  of  3
Gov. Charlie Baker signs bill canceling this year’s MCAS

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With students now learning from home, the MCAS test requirements were a huge burden on teachers, parents, and students, that is until the state took action to remove them.

The state legislature over the last week has been working with the teachers union on a bill to grant education commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to wave MCAS requirements.

High school graduates in Massachusetts typically had to pass the MCAS test to receive their diploma, but that requirement has been waved for the class of 2020.

Senator Jason Lewis, Chair of the Joint Committee on Education, said:

Cancelling MCAS testing for the remainder of this school year will enable our teachers and students to focus on learning and personal well-being as we continue to navigate the current public health emergency.

Students right now, are out of school until at least May 4, but that could be extended if it is deemed necessary to slow the spread of this virus.

