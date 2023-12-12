BOSTON (WWLP) – A ceremonial signing was held in Governor Maura Healey’s office on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Healey-Driscoll administration revealed its Economic Development plan which highlights the priorities the administration will be focusing on over the next four years. The plan, entitled Team Massachusetts: Leading Future Generations, was put together after nine regional engagement sessions were held across the state – including in Springfield and Pittsfield.

The focus of the plan is broken into three portions: Fundamentals, talent, and sectors.

Within the purview of fundamentals, transportation was focused on. West-East Rail is specifically mentioned by name when discussing large-scale investments that will “meet the state’s travel needs”. When asked about western Massachusetts, Governor Healey invoked the federal funding the administration received from the Federal Government for West-East Rail.

“As we said at the outset, you know, economic development, it means workforce, it means dealing with housing, and with transportation, and certainly we’re really proud that as a team we were able to chase and get that $100 million dollars that we got from the Biden administration, the US Department of Transportation, importantly to support infrastructure improvements that will help further where we want to go with West East Rail,” remarked the Governor.

The plan also discusses the challenges of climate change and how in this past year the state saw historic flooding in Western Massachusetts. When it comes to talent, the administration wants to launch new programs to retain and attract individuals.

As for sectors, the Healey Driscoll team wants to make things easier for businesses by advancing life sciences and health care. The plan is a blueprint for an economic development bill, which has to make its way through the usual legislative process.