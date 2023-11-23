BOSTON (SHNS) – Whereas, After the first harvest in 1621, the Pilgrims broke bread, gave thanks, and celebrated in Plymouth, observing the first Thanksgiving thanks to the generosity and support of the Wampanoag people; and

Whereas, During the American Revolution in November 1777, the Continental Congress proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving. Samuel Adams, a son of Massachusetts, wrote, “…for solemn thanksgiving and praise, that with one heart and one voice the good people may express the grateful feelings of their hearts and consecrate themselves to the service of their divine benefactor”; and

Whereas, With the country torn by a civil war, Abraham Lincoln urged his fellow Americans to gather and give thanks during one of the most difficult times of our nation’s history. After establishing Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1864, Lincoln wrote, “To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God”; and

Whereas, We have much to be thankful for in Massachusetts, from the beauty of our natural environment to the brilliance and generosity of our people. We are grateful for the nurses and doctors who care for us, the scientists whose discoveries heal the world, the farmers who feed us, the teachers who educate us, and the workers, businesses, and nonprofits who build the world’s future. We are grateful for the veterans and service members who uphold our proud military legacy and the first responders who keep us safe. We are grateful to be a state of firsts that continues to lead the world forward with innovation, compassion, and community; and

Whereas, In this season of thanks, we should take the time to remember and reach out to our neighbors in need by providing a helping hand, working in a food pantry or kitchen, donating clothing, or volunteering in our communities; and

Whereas, Today, as families and friends across Massachusetts and the country gather together, may we be mindful of our gifts and talents, our blessings, relationships and goodwill, the peace we enjoy, the liberty we cherish, and the hope we have for a joyful year ahead,

Now, Therefore, I, Maura T. Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, do hereby proclaim November 23rd, 2023, to be,

THANKSGIVING DAY

And urge all residents of the Commonwealth to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.

Given at the Executive Chamber in Boston, this twenty-third day of November, in the year two thousand and twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America, the two hundred and forty-seventh.

By Her Excellency Maura T. Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth

Kimberley Driscoll, Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth

William Francis Galvin, Secretary of the Commonwealth

God Save the Commonwealth of Massachusetts