Governor Baker considers funding to expand rail services across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is finally voicing his support for a rail service that would connect Springfield to Boston.

This idea has been circulating around the State House for years now but the project could finally become a reality due to funding that was announced by the Governor on Thursday. Through the bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed in Washington, Massachusetts received $9.5 billion. That money can be used to fix roads, improve broadband access and expand public transportation.

Governor Baker, who has shied away from the topic of the East West rail seems to have changed his tune because he said he plans to use some of the new funding to expand rail services across the state.

“It gives us additional opportunities to reduce congestion, modernize existing assets and expand and improve service and access across the entire Commonwealth,” said Baker.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers have been fighting to get East West rail over the finish line for years now. They say it would benefit residents across the state by expanding housing options and boosting the local economy.

There are a lot of logistics that still need to be worked out in order for the project to be built. However, lawmakers remain optimistic that this funding will get the ball rolling.