Governor Baker disagrees with Massachusetts teachers union over recent strike

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of Massachusetts students are headed back to the classroom, but many of the state’s teachers say it’s still not safe.

The Governor addressed this issue Wednesday after a group of teachers from Andover refused to enter their school building.

Now, that strike was deemed illegal, but strikes like that are becoming more and more common here in Massachusetts. In an agreement between the teachers unions and the education commissioner, they decided to use the first 10 days of the school year to make sure each building had the proper protocols in place.

When teachers in Andover decided to disregard that agreement, Governor Baker said he felt frustrated.

“And I think all the data we have and all the advice we’ve gotten from our colleagues in the public health and infectious disease and the pediatric community is that that’s ok,” Baker said.

More than 70 percent of the state’s school districts are offering some form of in person learning this fall.

Baker said he believes that communities in the Commonwealth with a low number of cases, the ones that are green on the map should be having students return to the classroom in some capacity.