Governor Baker explains additional safety guidelines of phase 2

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS) – Public health officials released mandatory workplace safety standards back in April and all businesses in the Commonwealth will have to follow those guidelines in order to re-open.

The guidelines include social distancing requirements, hygiene protocols and staff training.

At the start of phase one on May 18th, each industry was given specific guidance that they also have to follow on top of the mandatory safety standards.

Now as Massachusett’s begin Phase two, restaurants, retail stores, childcare centers & summer camps will have to follow strict guidelines, both industry-specific and state-mandated in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

There will be at least three weeks between phase two and phase three. Massachusetts lawmakers will be looking at public health data over the next few weeks to determine when exactly phase three will start.