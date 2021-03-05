Governor Baker in Florida after death in family

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker traveled to Florida on Thursday night to join his wife, First Lady Lauren Baker, after a death in the family, according to his office.

The governor and his wife plan to return to Massachusetts on Monday after attending to family affairs, a spokeswoman said, and will follow all Massachusetts travel protocols. Baker, who lives in Swampscott, held a press conference in Lawrence earlier in the day Thursday.

The governor’s office did not disclose details of the death. Lauren Baker’s parents had lived in Florida as recently as 2018, and the governor and his family have visited there on several occasions during his time in office.

Massachusetts travel restrictions during the ongoing pandemic require anyone entering the state, including returning residents, to quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered within 72 hours of their arrival.

A test can also be taken after arrival in Massachusetts, but a traveler must begin to quarantine until a negative test result comes back, or face a fine of $500 a day.