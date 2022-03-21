BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker was joined by Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren today, as they opened up a brand new train station in Somerville.

For years now, lawmakers have been trying to connect Boston to Springfield by high-speed train, but session after session their proposals have been shot down. With millions of dollars now coming in from the federal government, what was once considered a pipe dream could soon become a reality.

Monday, all the big guns came into town to unveil a transportation project that has been years in the making. The green line extension will make it easier for residents in Medford and Somerville to get to downtown Boston.

By expanding rail service around, the city-state leaders believe it will provide more economic opportunities for hundreds of residents – and grant them access to new affordable housing options.

Transit projects like the T, East-West rail, and new commuter lines all require vision and extraordinary persistence. While East-West rail hasn’t been approved yet, many studies on the bill are currently underway.

Once MassDOT figures out all the logistics, western Massachusetts lawmakers plan to push for the project to move forward. They hope that some of the 9 billion dollars that the Commonwealth received from the feds will be used to finally break ground.