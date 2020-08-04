Governor Baker preparing resources to help with storm damage

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor noted how western Massachusetts would likely see the brunt of this storm, which is exactly what our meteorologist forecasted but the governor said the response from those on Beacon Hill will be felt state wide.

For example as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way across New England, parts of Massachusetts are finding themselves without power.

The Governor on Tuesday said that his administration has been in contact with many of the utility companies to make sure they are prepared for power restoration efforts on the seacoast and in western Massachusetts.

“We’re working with the national weather service and with MEMA, the utility companies and our other partners to monitor the storm and to respond to any impacts such as power outages and flooding,” Baker said.

The governor warned residents to be careful on their commute home this evening and tomorrow morning.

So if you can stay home, and if you plan to venture out make sure you take it slow on the roads.