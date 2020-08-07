Governor Baker reluctant to give guidance for school reopening

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker doesn’t believe that a one size fits all plan will work here in Massachusetts. And that’s why he’s having school districts prepare for all re-opening options.

As many of the schools in metro Boston have ruled out in person learning this fall, some schools in the western part of the state are preparing to have students return to the classroom.

Right now, the data differs dramatically between communities and the Governor believes that each district should take the approach that works best for them.

That’s why he’s having every school prepare 3 options, in person learning, full online learning, and a hybrid of both.

“You know, communities need to look at their data, that’s why we’re going to start publishing a lot more data that’s community specific, and there are many communities in Massachusetts that are in very good shape when it comes to their COVID rates,” Governor Baker said.

The decision on how to re-open will ultimately be up to school committees to decide.

Their plans are due to the education commissioner by Monday.